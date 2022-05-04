Barclays Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $130.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

