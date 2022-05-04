Barclays Increases Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,340.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €1,290.00 ($1,357.89) to €1,340.00 ($1,410.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,589.47) to €1,624.00 ($1,709.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,381.05) to €1,324.00 ($1,393.68) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,210.53) to €1,205.00 ($1,268.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,368.42) to €1,429.00 ($1,504.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,178.14.

Shares of HESAY opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.78. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $115.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

