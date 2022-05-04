Barclays Lowers Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target to GBX 345

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 345 ($4.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

