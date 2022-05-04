Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 8,800 ($109.93) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($115.55) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,428.75 ($105.29).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,044 ($75.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,227.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,225.92. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

