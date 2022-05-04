Barclays Reiterates GBX 735 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 735 ($9.18) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.17) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 561.92 ($7.02).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 518.40 ($6.48) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 508.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 483.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.