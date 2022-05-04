Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.98% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.63 ($6.25).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 414.25 ($5.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £81.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 378.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.82. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($464.02). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Insiders have acquired 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

