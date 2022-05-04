Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

