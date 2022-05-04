Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €79.00 ($83.16) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.13 ($74.88).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €47.51 ($50.01) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €47.23 ($49.72) and a 52-week high of €71.05 ($74.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

