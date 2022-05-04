Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.13 ($74.88).

BAS opened at €47.51 ($50.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.20 and a 200-day moving average of €60.08. Basf has a 52-week low of €47.23 ($49.72) and a 52-week high of €71.05 ($74.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

