Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($69.47) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.13 ($74.88).
Basf stock opened at €47.51 ($50.01) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.08. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($49.72) and a 1 year high of €71.05 ($74.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.
