Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will report sales of $116.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the lowest is $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $124.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $464.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $467.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $473.60 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

