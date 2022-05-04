Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($129.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.53 ($111.09).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €79.98 ($84.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($105.71).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.