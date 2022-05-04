Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($129.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($103.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.53 ($111.09).

ETR BMW opened at €79.98 ($84.19) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of €77.97 and a 200-day moving average of €86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

