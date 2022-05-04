Baytex Energy (BTE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Standpoint Research. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

3/25/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.25.

BTE opened at C$6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.82.

Get Baytex Energy Corp alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.