bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

