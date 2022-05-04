Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($83.16) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFSA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) price target on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €57.60 ($60.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. Befesa has a twelve month low of €55.60 ($58.53) and a twelve month high of €73.60 ($77.47).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

