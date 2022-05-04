Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.86 million.Belden also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NYSE BDC opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Belden has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Belden by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

