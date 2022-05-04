BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

