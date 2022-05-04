Benchmark Raises Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $72.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,502. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.