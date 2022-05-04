Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €88.00 ($92.63) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($113.68) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($96.84) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.85 ($93.52).

KGX stock opened at €53.34 ($56.15) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($86.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.88 and a 200 day moving average of €81.97.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

