Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

SMWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($21.75) to GBX 1,737 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.23) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($25.62).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,443.50 ($18.03) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923.50 ($24.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.84) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($8,919.43).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

