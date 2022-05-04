Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

