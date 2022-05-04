Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.27.
A number of research firms have commented on BERY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
