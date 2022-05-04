Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BYND opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.32.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 921.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

