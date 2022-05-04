BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,412,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

