BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Liberum Capital

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.30) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.
Shares of BHP opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.