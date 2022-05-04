BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Liberum Capital

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.30) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of BHP opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 218.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after buying an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

