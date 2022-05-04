BHP Group’s (BHP) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.11) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,492.86 ($31.14).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,669.50 ($33.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,755.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,388.69. The stock has a market cap of £135.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.98).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

