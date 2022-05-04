Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $526.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company continued to experience recovery in most of its key global markets, with strong growth of Process Media and Droplet Digital PCR products. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. Within the Diagnostics business, the company witnessed recovery in its Immunohematology business. Expansion of both margins is an added plus. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, primarily attributed to lower qPCR product revenues due to the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

BIO traded down $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.28. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,431. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $488.17 and a one year high of $832.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $562.86 and a 200-day moving average of $651.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

