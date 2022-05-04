Biodesix (BDSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Biodesix has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

