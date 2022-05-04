BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Announces $0.62 Dividend

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6179 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BioGaia AB (publ) stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. BioGaia AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Get BioGaia AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, SEB Equities raised BioGaia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.