BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,702 shares of company stock worth $7,395,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 280,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,619,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 83,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

