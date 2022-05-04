Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

NYSE:BVS opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $25,911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,692 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 333,795 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.