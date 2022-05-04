Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Bird Global alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BRDS opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. Bird Global has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bird Global (BRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.