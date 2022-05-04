Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Blackbaud updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.82 EPS.

Blackbaud stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.04 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

