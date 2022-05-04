BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BCAT stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 292,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter.

–

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.