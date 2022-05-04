BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BHK opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

