BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BHK opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.