BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.