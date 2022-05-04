BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

