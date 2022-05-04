BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BDJ stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
