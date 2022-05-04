BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
