BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

