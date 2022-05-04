BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
