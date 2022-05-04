BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
NYSE BGT opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $14.74.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
