BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BGT opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

