BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

