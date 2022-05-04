BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 17.55 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 17.05 and a one year high of 29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 19.18.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
