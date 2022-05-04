BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 17.55 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 17.05 and a one year high of 29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 19.18.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,383 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

