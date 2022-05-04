BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE BKT opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
