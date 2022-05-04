BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
NYSE BLW opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.