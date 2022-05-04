BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BLW opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 85,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.