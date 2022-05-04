BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.44).
BTA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.19) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
