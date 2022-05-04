BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.44).

BTA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.19) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

