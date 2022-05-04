BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $19.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.