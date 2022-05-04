BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
BIT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $19.21.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
