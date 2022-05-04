BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BYM stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

