BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BYM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,731. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.